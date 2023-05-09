Profar has been dropped to the seventh spot in the lineup Tuesday against the Pirates, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Profar was brought in to be a top-of-the-order hitter for the Rockies, but he has struggled to a .210/.304/.328 bating line through 139 plate appearances. Charlie Blackmon is leading off Tuesday and Randal Grichuk is batting second.