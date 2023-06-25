Profar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Profar went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Saturday's blowout loss and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale versus the Halos. Randal Grichuk will man left field while Jorge Alfaro serves as the designated hitter.
