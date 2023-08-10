Profar went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Brewers.

Profar put the Rockies on the board and kicked off a four-run inning with his solo home run in the top of the fourth. He then drove in a second run in the seventh before later coming around to score the go-ahead run in the 10th, putting Colorado up 6-5. The home run was Profar's first since July 21 against the Marlins and it marked his second multi-hit game this month. He's also hit safely in five of his last seven games and is batting .267 in August with three RBI and six runs scored.