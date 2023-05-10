Profar went 2-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over Pittsburgh.

Profar bookended the scoring with a pair of homers Tuesday -- a solo shot off Luis Ortiz to start the scoring in the second inning and a two-run bomb off Duane Underwood in the eighth. Profar had gone 2-for-14 over his previous four games and hadn't homered since April 24. He's now slashing .220/.310/.382 with five homers, 15 runs scored and 14 RBI through his first 143 plate appearance with the Rockies.