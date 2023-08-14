Profar didn't require an MRI after leaving Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Dodgers with a twisted left knee, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Profar isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, but the lack of an MRI suggests he won't miss extended time. Rockies manager Bud Black indicated Profar is sore but will be available off the bench if needed Monday.