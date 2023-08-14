Profar did not require an MRI after leaving Sunday's game with a twisted left knee, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Profar is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, but the lack of an MRI suggests he will not miss extended time, as does the fact that manager Bud Black indicated Profar is sore but will be available if needed Monday night.
