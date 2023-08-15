Profar (knee) remains absent from the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
Profar twisted his left knee in Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers and will now miss a second consecutive start, but the injury is not believed to be serious. Nolan Jones, Brenton Doyle and Michael Toglia are starting across the outfield for the Rockies on Tuesday versus Arizona.
