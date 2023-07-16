Profar went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored Saturday against the Yankees.

Profar was one of the few bright spots for the Rockies, as he accounted for two of the three runs the team scored. It also marked only the third time this season that he's scored multiple runs in a game, an underwhelming mark considering he's led off or hit second in 78 of 80 contests this season. While Profar's overall stat line is underwhelming, he does boast a 9.9 percent walk rate and .324 on-base percentage, so he could have a slightly more productive second half in terms of runs scored.