Profar isn't in the Rockies' lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Profar is just 3-for-20 with a homer and two RBI across his last five games, so he'll get a day off Saturday to regroup. Nolan Jones will slide over to left field in Profar's absence, moving Michael Toglia into right and Elehuris Montero in to start at first base.