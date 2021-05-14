Lawrence was Nick Groke of The Athletic on Friday.
Lawrence has already spent two separate stints on the big-league roster. In four appearances spanning 4.1 innings, he owns an 8.31 ERA and 2.08 WHIP. Matt Adams (shin) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Returned to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Called up as 27th man•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Set for big-league debut•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Earns win against Oakland•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Officially cleared to play•