Lawrence was recalled to serve as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Padres.
Lawrence has made four relief appearances for the Rockies to begin the year and has posted an 8.31 ERA and 2.08 WHIP in 4.1 innings. He'll be available out of the bullpen Wednesday but will likely return to the minors following the twin bill.
More News
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Set for big-league debut•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Earns win against Oakland•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Officially cleared to play•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Reinstated from restricted list•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Receives 80-game ban•