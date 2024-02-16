Lawrence and Tyler Kinley are competing this spring to become the Rockies' closer, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Manager Bud Black indicated that he plans to name one of the two relievers his closer prior to Opening Day. Lawrence's 11 saves in 2023 lead all returning Rockies relievers, but Kinley notched five saves in September. For fantasy purposes, this is one of the shakiest closer situations in baseball.