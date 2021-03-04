Lawrence pitched one scoreless inning as he earned the win during Wednesday's spring game against the Athletics. He allowed one hit and no walks with no strikeouts.

Lawrence made his spring debut in relief Wednesday after being cleared to play following his 80-game suspension last year. The right-hander allowed a two-out single to Logan Davidson, who was later caught stealing to end the inning. Lawrence advanced through the minors quickly prior to his suspension and could make his major-league debut at some point this year.