Lawrence exited Friday's game against the Giants with an ankle injury, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.
Lawrence entered the game in the eighth inning after Chase Anderson worked seven hitless innings. He retired the first batter via strikeout, but he twisted his ankle on the follow-through of a pitch when facing the next hitter. If Lawrence is sidelined for any amount of time, Tyler Kinley should see the majority of save chances.
