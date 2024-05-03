The Rockies are set to place Lawrence on the paternity list for Colorado's upcoming series against Pittsburgh, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

With Lawrence expected to miss the upcoming series, the Rockies will likely turn to Jake Bird for save situations. Lawrence has two saves over 11 games this season with a 7.20 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over 10 innings. Right-hander Angel Chivilli is expected to be called up from Double-A Hartford due to Lawrence being on the paternity list.