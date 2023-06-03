Lawrence recorded the final out of Friday's 7-2 win over the Royals to earn the save.

Lawrence entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning, though he managed to strike out Jackie Bradley to earn this first save of the season. He's allowed seven earned runs across his last 11.2 innings, but he still has a 2.90 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with a 34:12 K:BB on the campaign. Lawrence also leads the Rockies with seven holds, but he could enter into the closer picture as Pierce Johnson has a disastrous 6.85 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in the role to this point.