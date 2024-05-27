Lawrence was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right arm soreness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear how long he's been dealing with this issue, but the injury may explain Lawrence's poor form of late (six earned runs on eight hits and four walks in his last four appearances). Tyler Kinley has earned two of the Rockies' last three saves and appears to be the team's top closing option at the moment.
