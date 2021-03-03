Manager Bud Black said Wednesday that Lawrence has officially been cleared to play following his 80-game suspension in 2020, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Lawrence advanced through the minors rapidly over the past few seasons, but he missed the entire 2020 campaign after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He posted an 8.76 ERA and 2.05 WHIP across 37 innings while making 38 relief appearances for the Double-A and Triple-A clubs in 2019, but the organization is reportedly still optimistic that the hard-throwing righty could develop into a back-end bullpen arm at some point.