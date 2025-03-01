The Rockies placed Lawrence on waivers Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Lawrence regressed notably last season, finishing the year with a 6.49 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over 59.2 innings. He is now available to be picked up by any team willing to bring him in as additional bullpen depth, though he's still eligible to pitch for Colorado while on waivers.
More News
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Adjusting grip on sweeper•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Settles with Rox•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Shaky in return•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Activated from injured list•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Faces hitters Monday•