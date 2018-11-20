Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Protected by Rockies

Lawrence had his contract purchased from High-A Lancaster on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

The Rockies opted to add Lawrence to their 40-man roster to protect him from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 23-year-old reliever spent all of 2018 with Lancaster, posting a 2.65 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 10.3 K/9 across 54.1 innings for the JetHawks. Lawrence could make his way to the majors in 2019 if he continues to impress.

Our Latest Stories