Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.
Lawrence was sent to the minors in late May, and he posted a 1.93 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 9.1 innings across nine relief appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque. He hasn't fared as well in the majors this year, as he's posted an 8.44 ERA in 5.1 innings across seven relief appearances. He should serve mainly as a low-leverage reliever after Mychal Givens (back) was placed on the injured list Thursday.
