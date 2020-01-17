Play

Lawrence was handed an 80-game suspension Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports

Lawrence split the 2019 season between Double-A and Triple-A and struggled at both levels with a combined 8.76 ERA and 2.05 WHIP over 37 innings. The 25-year-old was added to the 40-man roster in November 2018 to be protected from the Rule 5 draft after a solid season, but the suspension and a rocky 2019 leaves his standing on the roster unstable at best.

