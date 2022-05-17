site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Receives promotion
RotoWire Staff
May 17, 2022
5:06 pm ET
Rockies recalled Lawrence from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
He'll join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for right-hander Antonio Senzatela (back), who was moved to the 15-day injured list. Lawrence will likely occupy a low-leverage role out of the bullpen while he's up with the Rockies for the second time this season.
