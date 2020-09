Lawrence (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list upon the completion of his suspension Monday.

Lawrence missed the entire season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He'll be a member of the 40-man roster for now, but his hold on that spot is unlikely to be a firm one, as he hasn't pitched in over a year and recorded an 8.76 ERA and a 32:29 K:BB in 37 innings in the upper minors in 2019. James Pazos was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.