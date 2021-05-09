Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Lawrence was promoted at the end of April and gave up four runs on five hits with a 6:4 K:BB over 4.1 innings during his first taste of MLB action. Yency Almonte (hand) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
