Lawrence (4-7) allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one across two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Lawrence was unable to close out Saturday's win against the Rangers but was called upon again Sunday in a high-leverage chance. This time, he entered the game in the ninth inning with the score tied, but he surrendered three singles and a walk to take the loss. Lawrence has now allowed at least one earned run in five of his last seven appearances, and he has an 18.00 ERA and 3.33 WHIP across six innings in that span. It's possible the Rockies look to other options at closer, with Tyler Kinely being one potential alternative.