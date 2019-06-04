Rockies' Karl Kauffmann: Grabbed by Rockies in second round

The Rockies have selected Kauffmann with the No. 77 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Kauffmann is a 6-foot-2 righty from the University of Michigan. He has backend starter upside. His fastball is a low-90s offering with good movement, and while there is some effort in his delivery, he commands his three-pitch mix well enough to stick in the rotation. His floor is fairly high (he should get to the big leagues), but he lacks the type of upside we covet in dynasty leagues, particularly as a Rockies hurler.