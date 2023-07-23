Kauffmann joined the Rockies' taxi squad earlier this weekend and could be formally called up Monday to either start or serve as a bulk reliever in Monday's game in Washington, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Colorado is treating its series finale in Miami on Sunday as a bullpen day, so the team will presumably wait and see how the game plays out before determining if it wants to deploy an opener in front of Kauffmann or use the right-hander as a traditional starter. Either way, Kauffmann doesn't profile as a reliable streaming option after he posted a 10.19 ERA, 2.04 WHIP and 8:10 K:BB in 17.2 innings over five appearances (three starts) with the big club earlier this season. Since returning to Albuquerque in late June following his most recent stint in the majors, Kauffmann has logged a 5.71 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in 17.1 innings over three starts.