The Rockies sent Kauffmann outright to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

After clearing outright assignment waivers, Kauffmann will officially remain in the Rockies' farm system without the benefit of a 40-man roster spot. Kauffmann struggled mightily in the majors this season to the tune of an 8.23 ERA across 35 innings. The 26-year-old righty will likely need to show significant improvement with Albuquerque before he gets another opportunity in the big leagues.