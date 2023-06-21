Kauffmann, who was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, isn't expected to start Wednesday's game against the Reds after he was unable to arrive in Cincinnati ahead of the 12:35 p.m. ET start time, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

With Wednesday's projected starter, Connor Seabold, revealed to be dealing with an arm injury following an evaluation Tuesday, the Rockies scrambled to call up Kauffman as a potential replacement in the rotation for the series finale in Cincinnati. However, with Kauffmann unable to make his travel arrangements work on short notice, the Rockies will now turn to reliever Jake Bird to start Wednesday's contest in what amounts to a bullpen day.