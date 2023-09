Kauffmann was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque after the Rockies' 9-5 win over the Giants in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Kauffmann was called up ahead of the day game, pitching four innings in relief of opener Brent Suter. The right-hander earned the win, allowing one unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out four. Matt Carasiti was recalled from Albuquerque to replace Kauffmann in Colorado's bullpen prior to the nightcap.