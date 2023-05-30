Kauffmann (0-3) took the loss against Arizona on Monday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one batter over four innings. Per Thomas Harding of MLB.com, he's expected to be optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room for the return of Dinelson Lamet (back) from the 15-day IL.

Kauffmann was spotted a 3-0 lead but couldn't capitalize, yielding five runs in the second inning and one each in the third and the fourth. The right-hander served up a pair of long balls among the nine hits he allowed and managed just one punchout in another poor outing. Kauffmann's first chance in the majors hasn't gone well -- he's allowed 17 runs over 12.2 innings while posting an unintimidating 7:7 BB:K. The expected move back to the minors should give him an opportunity to try to develop the tools needed to succeed in the big leagues.