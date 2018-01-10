Rockies' Keith Hessler: Inks minors deal with Colorado
Hessler signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
The southpaw spent the entirety of the past season at the Triple-A level after playing in 17 big-league games split between San Diego and Arizona in 2016. During those contests in the majors, Hessler posted a 4.15 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and a 11:13 K:BB over 21.2 innings of relief. Looking ahead, he will likely start off the 2018 campaign with Triple-A Albuquerque, but could earn a summer promotion if he's able to up his strikeout rate from previous seasons.
