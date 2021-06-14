Tomlinson signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on June 1 and was assigned to the organization's rookie-level Arizona League affiliate.

Tomlinson had been out of baseball since the Rockies released him from his minor-league deal last June, so he'll presumably be put through a de facto spring training in the Arizona League before reporting to Triple-A Albuquerque. The 30-year-old will give the Rockies an experienced utility man at the upper levels of the minors; he previously appeared in 273 big-league games with the Giants between 2015 and 2018.