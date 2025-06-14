Rockies' Keston Hiura: Idle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hiura isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Hiura will get a day off Saturday after getting hit by a pitch twice in Friday's contest. Kyle Farmer will fill in as Colorado's first baseman and bat eighth.
More News
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: On bench for series finale•
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: Splitting time at first base•
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: Getting third start in four games•
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: Called up by Colorado•
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: Receives NRI from Colorado•