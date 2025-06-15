Rockies' Keston Hiura: Losing out on playing time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hiura is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Hiura has produced a weak .222/.333/.278 slash line in 21 plate appearances since being promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 31 and looks to be moving into more of a short-side platoon role. He'll be on the bench for the third time in the Rockies' last four matchups with right-handed starting pitchers.
More News
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: Idle Saturday•
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: On bench for series finale•
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: Splitting time at first base•
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: Getting third start in four games•
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: Called up by Colorado•
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: Sent to minor-league camp•