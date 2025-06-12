Rockies' Keston Hiura: On bench for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hiura is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Hiura will take a seat for the series finale after starting at first base and going 1-for-5 with an RBI in the Rockies' first two matchups with the Giants. Orlando Arcia will fill in for Hiura at first base Thursday.
