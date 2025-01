The Rockies signed Hiura to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Hiura, 28, went 4-for-27 during his brief time with the Angels last season and sported a .943 OPS with 26 homers at the Triple-A level in 2024. It's conceivable that the former top prospect wins an Opening Day roster spot, but Hiura will more likely begin the year at Triple-A Albuquerque.