Hiura is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Hiura has produced a weak .222/.333/.278 slash line in 21 plate appearances since being promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 31. He'll be on the bench for the third time in the Rockies' last four matchups with right-handed starting pitchers.

