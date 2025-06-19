Rockies' Keston Hiura: Sent outright to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies outrighted Hiura to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.
It's unclear whether Hiura plans to accept the outright assignment or elect free agency. The veteran infielder had a .611 OPS in eight games for the Rockies before being bumped from their 40-man roster.
More News
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: Booted from 40-man roster•
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: Remains in limited role•
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: Idle Saturday•
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: On bench for series finale•
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: Splitting time at first base•
-
Rockies' Keston Hiura: Getting third start in four games•