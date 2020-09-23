Pillar went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run, an RBI and two stolen bases Tuesday in the Rockies' 5-2 loss to the Giants.

After slashing .387/.406/.452 in nine games during the Rockies' recent homestand, Pillar has continued to remain hot at the dish during the team's season-ending road trip. He's produced four hits through the first two games of the series in San Francisco, and the two steals were especially useful for fantasy managers trying to make up ground in that category. As one of the hotter hitters in the Colorado lineup, Pillar should continue to play regularly over the final week of the season as the Rockies chase down a long-shot playoff bid.