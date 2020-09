Pillar went 2-for-5 with a triple, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Giants.

The veteran outfielder went 0-for-3 in his Colorado debut Tuesday, but he had a much more productive showing Wednesday. Pillar has a .272/.321/.472 slash line with four homers, seven doubles, three triples, 15 RBI and two stolen bases in 32 games this season.