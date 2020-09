Pillar went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-2 win over the Giants.

Pillar hit his second homer for the Rockies in the third inning, giving them a 3-0 lead at the time. He's been excellent in his last eight games, going 13-for-31 (.419) with three RBI and six runs scored in that span. The outfielder has six homers, 22 RBI, 31 runs scored and three stolen bases in 48 games between the Rockies and the Red Sox in 2020.