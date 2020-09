Pillar went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Friday's 11-5 loss against the Diamondbacks.

Pillar went hitless in the first game of the twin bill against Arizona, but he bounced back quickly and posted a three-hit performance during the nightcap -- it was the eighth time he accomplished that feat in Colorado's last 13 games. The center fielder is hitting a robust .412 with a 1.013 OPS during that stretch.