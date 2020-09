Pillar went 2-for-3 with a double Saturday in the Rockies' 6-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Pillar has seized an everyday day role since joining the Rockies at the trade deadline Aug. 31. Through 16 games with the club, Pillar is batting .293, with his average climbing of late on the back of three multi-hit games in a row. He'll look to extend that streak in the series finale Sunday, when he'll bat second while serving as Colorado's designated hitter.