Pillar was traded from the Red Sox to the Rockies on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Pillar saw heavy playing time in Boston's outfield while slashing .274/.325/.470 with 13 extra-base hits, 20 runs and 13 RBI to begin the season. He'll now get to play his home games at hitter-friendly Coors Field as he should continue to see heightened playing time in Colorado.