In addition to a left rib contusion, Bryant has an internal oblique strain and is without a timetable for return, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports Saturday.

Initially, Bryant missed three straight games due to back soreness, but when he was placed on the 10-day IL on June 6th, the medical staff deemed the injury a left rib contusion. Nine days later, it's now known that Bryant is also battling an oblique strain and a timeline for return hasn't been established. Charlie Blackmon has been the Rockies' preferred DH since Bryant went down while Jake Cave (head) and Michael Toglia have seen more playing time in the outfield.