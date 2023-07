Colorado placed Bryant on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured left index finger, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bryant was originally diagnosed with a contusion when he took a pitch off his hand Saturday in Miami, but further imaging conducted early this week revealed the fracture. It's unclear how long he might be sidelined. Elehuris Montero is joining the Rockies in a corresponding roster move ahead of Tuesday's game in Washington. Randal Grichuk will start in right field.