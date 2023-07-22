Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Marlins after getting hit in his finger by a pitch, but his X-rays were negative, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bryant seems to have avoided serious injury, but he could still wind up missing a few days. The Rockies owe him $130 million over the next five seasons and are nowhere close to the playoff race, so they have every reason to be cautious. Bryant has just three hits in seven games since the break, so he could probably use a day off anyway.