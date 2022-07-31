Bryant was removed in the top of the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Dodgers with left foot soreness, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Bryant acknowledged a few days ago that he had been playing through plantar fasciitis in the same foot since the week before the All-Star break, so it's not a great sign that he was forced to exit early Sunday on account of the issue. Yonathan Daza came off the bench to replace Bryant, who went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. He can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego until the Rockies provide another update on his condition.